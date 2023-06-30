Man catches snake using jar and sheet of paper. Watch

A video showing a man fearlessly catching a snake using a jar and a sheet of paper has left people stunned. Shared on Reddit, the video shows how the man completes the task without even a slightest bit of hesitation.

The image shows the man using a jar to catch a snake. (Reddit/@Kaos2018)

“Snake rescue in Pondicherry, Puducherry fire and rescue service,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show the man approaching a snake. Slowly, he puts a jar on top of the creature. Then he goes on to use his bare hands to nudge the snake to get inside the jar. Once the reptile completely crawls inside, he uses a paper sheet to move the jar from its upside down position - with the snake inside. At the end, he screws back the lead of the jar.

Take a look at the video showing how the man rescued the snake:

Did the man’s swift movements leave you stunned? You’re not alone. The way the man caught the snake also impressed several Reddit users and they took to the video’s comments section to express just that.

What are Reddit users saying about the video of the man catching the snake with bare hands?

“What’s amazing is there is zero sign of fear, just another day at work,” posted a Reddit user. “That is one calm dude. Tip of the hat,” shared another. “I'm watching this thinking, yea, that's pretty smart. I'm sure the plastic or glass will stop a bite from breaking through... then he caps it with a piece of CONSTRUCTION PAPER!” expressed a third. “Idea is to be calm enough to not provoke the snake more,” commented a fourth. “That guy is being really gentle. He doesn't wanna hurt that snake. Damn,” wrote a fifth.