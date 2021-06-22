Home / Trending / Man claims he received Parle-G packet after ordering toy car on Amazon
Vikram Buragohain shared a snapshot of the Amazon order he received on his Facebook profile.(Facebook/@Vikram Buragohain)
Vikram Buragohain shared a snapshot of the Amazon order he received on his Facebook profile.(Facebook/@Vikram Buragohain)
trending

Man claims he received Parle-G packet after ordering toy car on Amazon

  • Vikram Buragohain posted a picture of the Parle-G packet he got in the package delivered by Amazon.
READ FULL STORY
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 03:35 PM IST

In a surprising incident, a resident of Delhi claimed to have received an odd item instead of the one he ordered on an e-commerce site. Vikram Buragohain shared on Facebook that he ordered a remote-controlled car but ended up receiving a packet of Parle-G biscuits. His post about this mix-up has now left many giggling.

Buragohain shared a snapshot of the order he received on his Facebook profile. “When you get Parle-G biscuit instead of what you ordered from Amazon India....hahahahaha. Ab Chai banana padega. (I have to make some tea now),” he wrote in the caption.

Here’s a snapshot of the order that was received:

The image shows the Parle-G packet received in the Amazon delivery box.(Facebook/@Vikram Buragohain)
The image shows the Parle-G packet received in the Amazon delivery box.(Facebook/@Vikram Buragohain)

Shared on June 21, the post has garnered several reactions. People were surprised to see a packet of biscuits instead of the product he ordered. Buragohain, however, went ahead to poke fun at the situation along with some netizens.

“Evening snacks mil gaya (Got a snack for the evening)," Buragohain wrote in the comments section.

“Did you complain?” asked a Facebook user. To this he replied that a refund was already in process. “Atleast it’s not a brick,” wrote another.

What do you think of this mix-up?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
parle-g facebook amazon india + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.