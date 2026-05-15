Man claims IndiGo seated 3-year-old away from parents despite paying 44,000 for tickets, airline responds

A Nagpur-based lawyer has alleged that IndiGo seated his 3-year-old child away from his parents during a flight from Bagdogra to Kolkata, triggering criticism online.

The post sparked a discussion on social media.(Unsplash/Representational image)

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Taking to LinkedIn, Gaurav Mishra claimed that the airline assigned “random jumbled seats” to his family despite the child travelling under the same booking and PNR. “Indigo forced my 3-year-old kid to travel alone in seat because their parents didn’t pay extra for seat selection,” Mishra wrote in his post.

Calling out the airline, Mishra alleged that the move violated Rule 3.15 of the DGCA’s Air Transport Circular 01 of 2024. “In my case they forced my 3 year kid to Sit unaccompanied without any Parent in next seat despite having highly Turbulence route of Bagdogra to Kolkata,” he said.

“Despite paying ₹43,900 for three tickets, we were selectively granted random jumbled seats, which is a violation of DGCA rules as well as severe unfair trade practice,” he added. He also claimed that his child felt “unattended and emotionally disturbed” during the journey.

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{{^usCountry}} Alongside the complaint, the lawyer also shared a screenshot of the relevant DGCA guideline. The highlighted section stated that airlines must ensure children up to 12 years old are seated with at least one parent or guardian travelling under the same booking and PNR. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Alongside the complaint, the lawyer also shared a screenshot of the relevant DGCA guideline. The highlighted section stated that airlines must ensure children up to 12 years old are seated with at least one parent or guardian travelling under the same booking and PNR. {{/usCountry}}

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(Also Read: IndiGo pilot's mid-air message on Singapore-Trichy flight goes viral as NRIs fly home for Tamil Nadu polls)

IndiGo reacts

Responding to the complaint, IndiGo apologised for the inconvenience. “Mr Mishra, we apologise for the inconvenience and discomfort experienced by you and your family during your journey. We understand how important it is for parents to feel reassured while travelling with a young child. As checked, during the first sector of your journey, seats 29A and 29B were occupied by another mother and child, while your family was accommodated on seats 29C and 29D in the same row. In the subsequent sector, your family was assigned seats 28A and 28B. We do understand that despite these arrangements, the seating may still have caused inconvenience and discomfort to you and your child during the journey. Please be assured that your feedback has been shared with the concerned team for review, as we continuously strive to enhance the travel experience for families travelling with young children,” the airline said.

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It also added that it had attempted to contact Mishra. “Hi, we tried calling you on your registered contact number; however, we were unable to establish a connection. Please share an alternate contact number along with a convenient time to speak with you,” the airline commented.

In another response, the airline wrote, “Mr Mishra, we tried connecting with you on the call but couldn’t establish contact. We request you to share a convenient time or an alternate contact number via DMs so we may connect with you for further communication.”

(Also Read: ‘Incredible professionalism’: Woman praises IndiGo crew’s swift response to onboard medical emergency)

Social media reactions

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Meanwhile, the post sparked a discussion on social media, with many users criticising airlines over seat allocation practices.

“Pathetic and insensitive..Passenger safety and child welfare should come before seat management or commercial considerations. Airlines cannot treat families with toddlers like random passengers. Deeply disappointing and a serious lapse in customer care.”

“This is deeply concerning. Forcing a 3-year-old to sit unattended is not just a violation of DGCA guidelines, but a significant safety and emotional risk,” commented another.

“This is deeply concerning. Forcing a 3-year-old to sit unattended is not just a violation of DGCA guidelines, but a significant safety and emotional risk. No parent should be pressured into paying extra just to ensure their toddler isn't left alone mid-flight. I hope the authorities take note of this 'unfair trade practice' and ensure accountability,” wrote a third user.

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“This is now a feature with all airlines. Pay for your seats otherwise families will be separated and senior citizens will be alloted middle seats on purpose. I suggest, seating fees should be added upfront and seat selection should be allowed at the time of ticket purchase,” commented one user.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Bhavya Sukheja ...Read More Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat. Read Less

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