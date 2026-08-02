Man claims raising a child in India costs 1.39 crore, internet divided: 'Some things can't be measured in money'

A content creator has sparked a debate on the cost of parenthood after claiming that raising a child in India can cost around ₹1.39 crore by the time they turn 18.

Singh estimated the child’s first two years to cost around ₹6 lakh. (Instagram/@vikhyat._)

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In an Instagram video, content creator Vikhyat Singh broke down what he believes are the major expenses parents are likely to incur, from pregnancy and schooling to healthcare, gadgets and transport. "Why I don't want kids. Let's calculate the cost of raising a kid in India," he said in the clip, before listing estimated expenses across different stages of a child's life.

Singh started with pregnancy-related costs. According to him, parents could spend around ₹3 lakh on doctor consultations, medical tests, medicines, maternity clothing and delivery at a private hospital.

He then estimated the child's first two years to cost around ₹6 lakh. This estimate included baby essentials such as diapers, food, vaccinations and other necessities.

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{{^usCountry}} Sigh then estimated that parents could spend around ₹15 lakh on food between the ages of two and 18. According to him, education would be the biggest expense, costing roughly ₹33 lakh, including play school, annual school fees, books, uniforms and school trips. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sigh then estimated that parents could spend around ₹15 lakh on food between the ages of two and 18. According to him, education would be the biggest expense, costing roughly ₹33 lakh, including play school, annual school fees, books, uniforms and school trips. {{/usCountry}}

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Singh also factored in tuition ( ₹9 lakh), healthcare ( ₹5.4 lakh), entertainment ( ₹9 lakh), clothes ( ₹7.2 lakh), gadgets ( ₹4 lakh), sports and extracurricular activities ( ₹8 lakh), transport ( ₹8 lakh) and the additional cost of renting a bigger home to accommodate a child ( ₹32.4 lakh).

Adding these figures together, he arrived at a total of ₹1.39 crore.

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In the video, Singh argued that the actual cost would be even higher as his estimate did not account for college fees, inflation or the opportunity cost of investing the money elsewhere. He claimed that the real expense could "easily" cross ₹2 crore, joking that it was comparable to the on-road price of a BMW M4 Competition.

(Also Read: ₹6.75 crore to raise a child in India? Financial advisor breaks down rising costs, internet divided"> ₹6.75 crore to raise a child in India? Financial advisor breaks down rising costs, internet divided)

How did social media react?

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The video quickly gained traction on social media, prompting users to debate whether the financial burden of raising children outweighs the emotional rewards of parenthood.

One user wrote, "We're all here to work, earn, and build a life. Money will keep coming and going, and we'll keep working for it throughout our lives. But the joy, love, and purpose a child brings into your life are simply unmatched. Some things in life can't be measured in money and those little hugs are one of them."

"Raising a kid is the most beautiful thing of human life!!" commented another.

Others felt the video encouraged practical financial planning. "This is actually an eye-opener for many couples who consider having kids without proper planning or simply because of societal pressure. Whether people agree or not, it's informative content that encourages thoughtful conversations," one user wrote.

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Another person said, "Everyone has the right to decide what they want to do and one have this kinda financial mindset must not have kids otherwise kids have to suffer all their life about the financial expenses and this will destroy one's life like hell."

A fifth user added, "By hearing it out you made me emotional bro and actually showed us how our parents do struggle in any condition to give their best to us. thnx for doing such a crazy content reel."