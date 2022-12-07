Man climbs a skyscraper without safety ropes. Watch hair-raising video

Daredevil urban climbing expert Alexis Landot’s videos never fail to create buzz online. His Instagram page is filled with clips that show him performing amazing stunts of climbing multistoried buildings without using any safety equipment.

“Mission Impossible in real life. I challenge @tomcruise to do that! Joking aside, it was a great day, weather was cold but that only makes the reward greater,” he wrote as he shared the video.

The hair-raising video opens to show him hanging outside a window. As the video starts zooming out, it becomes clear that he is standing outside a window of one of the top floors of a skyscraper.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared six days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than six lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further prompted people to post various comments. Many couldn’t stop themselves from asking ‘Why’.

“WOW it looks surreal!” expressed an Instagram user. “Bro... I know this is your passion. but why? And how? I’m so curious how you got this wild hobby! So dangerous... please please be safe man,” shared another. “Why,” commented a third. “Mad respect,” wrote a fourth.