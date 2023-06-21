Man climbs sign board to do pushups, video baffles people

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByTrisha Sengupta
Jun 21, 2023 07:10 PM IST

A video of a man doing pushups on top of a overhead sign board has gone viral. The video was posted on Instagram.

Exercise is an important part of a healthy life. And, social media is filled with different videos that show people performing different exercises. However, there are times when some of those videos leave others baffled. Why? They show people doing unusual exercises or choosing unlikely places to perform those activities. Just like this video on Instagram that shows a man doing pushups on top of a sign board.

The image shows a man doing pushups on top of a sign board. (Instagram/@sambalpuri_mahani._)

The video opens to show a huge overhead signboard running from one side of the road to another. As the camera pans onto the board, it becomes clear that there is a person on top of it who is performing pushups.

Take a look at the video:

Did that video leave you with questions? You’re not alone. Several people took to the video’s comments section to share their reactions to the clip.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“But, why?” posted an Instagram user. “Sunday gym close hai to bichara uhan exercise kar raha hai [Gym stays closed on Sunday, so he is exercising there],” added another. “Be like after watching two gym motivation videos,” joined a third. “Oh God,” wrote a fourth.

