Man combines orange juice with cheese, Internet says ‘I will vomit’

Orange juice is a staple breakfast option breakfast option that people around the world enjoy having. The fresh and pulpy orange, sometimes mixed with sugar or honey, makes for a healthy and delicious beverage. However, have you ever wondered what would orange juice taste like if it is mixed with cheese? As weird as this combination sounds, a man tried it and reviewed it so that you don't ever have to try this in your life.

Will you ever try this combination?(Instagram/@Calvin Lee)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This orange juice mixed with cheese recipe was shared by Calvin Lee, a Singapore-based food blogger. The video shows Lee pouring orange juice into a glass. Then he adds two slices of cheese inside and microwaves the drink. Once the cheese is melted, he mixes everything thoroughly and tastes it*. Lee describes it as, "Sour, sweet and milky, but not in a good way. In short, very, very disgusting." In the end, he also warns people not to try this combination. (Also Read: Wait, what? Masala jalebi is the new bizarre food that has left many disgusted

Watch the video shared by Lee here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This post was shared on November 23. Since being posted, it has garnered more than 43,000 views. The share also has numerous likes and comments.

Check out what people are saying about this video here:

An individual wrote, "The Ministry of Health is afraid of this man."

A second shared, "This entire account should be illegal."

"Doesn't look good, haha," posted a third.

A fourth joked, "Maybe use cream cheese? Maybe will taste like orange cheesecake."

"Please stop, I am about to vomit," commented a fifth.

What are your thoughts on this food combination? Will you ever try it?