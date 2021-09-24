Man comforts his big dog, her reaction at the end is sweetest. Watch

The Internet is filled with sweet videos of human and dog interactions that often leave people with a warm feeling in their hearts. Case in point, this video showcasing a dog’s reaction on being comforted by her human. There is a chance that the sweet video will leave you with a smile too.

The video was originally shared by Instagram user Jenny Kurtz back in 2020. “Big dogs need love and reassurance too,” reads the caption of the original post. It again captured people’s attention after being re-shared on the Insta page called whatthefur.

The video opens to showcase the man talking to the dog. A text appearing on the screen explains, “My husband always feels bad for our German Shepard because strangers usually don’t pet her thinking she is aggressive. So, he gives her nightly pep talks to remind her how sweet and nice and beautiful she is.” However, the sweet interaction is not all that the video shows. It also captures the heartwarming gesture of the dog towards the end of the clip.

Take a look at the video.

The video, since being shared, has gathered nearly 14,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated various comments.

“That’s precious! Again proves how incredible dogs are and how much better than most people they are. She’s beautiful and perfect and God bless her and your husband. Please give her big hugs for me,” shared an Instagram user. “Those eyes… those sweet eyes,” expressed another. “Tears of joy,” commented a third.

