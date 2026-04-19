Man compares Noida PG rent with Hamirpur home in viral video: ‘ 11,000 for a bed vs 8,500 for a full house’

A man’s video comparing the cost of living between a metro city and a Tier 3 town has caught attention on social media. Shared on Instagram by Safal Sabharwal, the clip documents a visit to his friend’s home in Hamirpur while contrasting it with his own living situation in Noida.

A man shared a rent comparison video, stressing rising costs and limited space in Noida.(Instagram/the_vogue_biker)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Also read: Bengaluru woman reveals ₹62,150 cost of moving from PG to 2BHK: ‘No one warns you about the hidden expenses’)

In the video, originally recorded in Hindi, he says, “Guys, today I’m giving you a cost of living comparison between a metro city (Tier 1) and a Tier 3 city. My office is in Noida, and there, I get a single bed in a PG for ₹11,000. I’m currently in Hamirpur, where my friend Yash lives. Yash, give us a tour of your house and tell us the rent.”

Yash then walks viewers through his house, saying, “This is a small living area or hall. This is the first room, it comes with an AC included. The most important thing is that electricity is free, so I don't have to worry about that. This is the second room, we don't really use it much, it’s just there.”

Comparison of space and affordability

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} As the tour continues, the contrast becomes more apparent. The man remarks, “This room is quite large. In Noida, a room this size would cost ₹11,000 per bed. You could easily fit two or three beds here, so they’d be making ₹22,000 or more off a space like this.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As the tour continues, the contrast becomes more apparent. The man remarks, “This room is quite large. In Noida, a room this size would cost ₹11,000 per bed. You could easily fit two or three beds here, so they’d be making ₹22,000 or more off a space like this.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Yash further adds, “This is the kitchen, it’s also very spacious. And that’s the bathroom, it might not be the cleanest right now, but it has plenty of space.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yash further adds, “This is the kitchen, it’s also very spacious. And that’s the bathroom, it might not be the cleanest right now, but it has plenty of space.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sabharwal then highlights the broader financial comparison, saying, “So, you can imagine, a ₹40,000 salary in Noida vs Hamirpur. Anyway, tell us, how much rent are you paying for all this?” To this, Yash replies, “It’s just ₹8,500.” Reacting to the figure, he says, “Wow. For ₹8,500 you get this entire place, a balcony, a garage, and it’s well-maintained. In Noida, you only get a single bed for ₹11,000. Look at how much inflation is rising.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sabharwal then highlights the broader financial comparison, saying, “So, you can imagine, a ₹40,000 salary in Noida vs Hamirpur. Anyway, tell us, how much rent are you paying for all this?” To this, Yash replies, “It’s just ₹8,500.” Reacting to the figure, he says, “Wow. For ₹8,500 you get this entire place, a balcony, a garage, and it’s well-maintained. In Noida, you only get a single bed for ₹11,000. Look at how much inflation is rising.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The clip was shared with the caption, “How costly are 1st tier city vs 3rd tier city? Cost of living comparison.”

Watch the clip here:

Social media reactions

The video has drawn a range of responses from viewers. One user wrote, “Metro cities are becoming unlivable with these rents.” Another said, “Tier 3 cities offer better quality of life if remote work is possible.” A third commented, “This is the reality most young professionals face today.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Also read: Mumbai firm bars candidates living in PGs and rented flats, internet says ‘big red flag’)

Some users also pointed out practical trade offs. “Jobs and opportunities are still concentrated in big cities,” one wrote. Another added, “Savings matter, but career growth also matters.” One more comment read, “Inflation is clearly hitting harder in metros than smaller towns.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON