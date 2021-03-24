Man cooks eggs on molten lava of live volcano, shares video on YouTube

The Fagradalsfjall volcano, situated west of the Icelandic capital of Reykjavik, erupted last week. It was a first eruption of its kind in more than 800 years. It didn’t take long for videos and images related to the incident to flood various social media platforms. One such video shows a person cooking eggs and bacon on the molten lava spewing from the live volcano. Let that sink in.

Eiríkur Hilmarsson took to YouTube to share the video. About 11 seconds long, the clip shows a pan kept on top of lava. Moments later, he breaks eggs and puts them in the pan. The video ends with him waiting for it to get cooked.

“Making bacon and eggs with a live volcano in Iceland 2021,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

We don’t need to spell it out, but this is a kind of idea which should never be replicated.

Thousands gathered at the site to get a close look at the erupting volcano. Hilmarsson was among the people who flocked to the site.

“We naturally expected a lot of people to come here. Maybe not so many. Atli Gunnarsson, chief of police in Suðurnes told RUV, cites LadBible.

Earlier, spectacular drone footage of a river of molten lava flowing from the erupting volcano went viral.

