Man cooks in coffee machine to ‘save’ company money. Post divides people

People usually post professional updates or share inspiring stories on LinkedIn. However, this man posted something bizarre on the professional networking platform, and it has divided netizens. The man named Alexander Cohen shared how he saved his company some expenses while on a business trip by cooking a meal in a hotel room.

In the now-viral LinkedIn post, Cohen shared that he cooked chicken in a coffee machine with butter and garlic. "I'm traveling for work and instead of eating a fancy dinner out, I’ve decided to cook a cheaper meal in the hotel room. Even though the hotel room didn’t have a kitchen, I managed to use the coffee machine to cook chicken with butter and garlic," Alexander Cohen wrote on LinkedIn.

He also added that he cooked a meal to save his company some expenses. "Although my company allows me to expense dinner while traveling, I wanted to save money because I know that every dollar counts on the P&L," he added.

The man even linked it to getting a promotion and wrote, "It's the little things that get you promoted." Cohen even posted a screenshot of his now-viral LinkedIn post on Twitter with the caption, "This is my best LinkedIn post to date. "

Take a look at his tweet below:

Since being shared on September 1, the post has garnered more than 82,600 likes and thousands of retweets.

"I went through this too. I was traveling for work and decided to have a barbecue on the iron to save money for the company I work for," commented an individual while sharing an image. "Worth the bit even if the kettle is no longer okay," posted another. A third commented, "Oh my god!"

