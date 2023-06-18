Man creates optical illusion using tiles. Netizens stunned by his talent

There are several optical illusions that leave you thinking, "How did they do this?" From creating art on floors to drawings that leave us baffled, numerous optical illusions might leave you scratching your head. Now, we have another such video that will make your jaw drop. In a clip shared by the Twitter page @Rainmaker1973, you can see a man creating an optical illusion on a floor using tiles.

Man makes optical illusion using tiles.(Twitter/@Rainmaker1973)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The clip begins by showing a man cutting the tiles in a particular way. He creates various shapes and starts assembling them. At first, it may look odd, but within seconds, an image on the floor starts appearing. "This tiler creates a brilliant optical illusion with tiles," wrote @Rainmaker1973 in the post's caption.

Watch the jaw-dropping video of the optical illusion here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This post was shared two days ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than 1.4 million times and the numbers are still increasing. Many people have also liked and commented on the clip.

Check what are people saying about this video here:

An individual wrote, "This is the most beautiful work I have ever seen." A second added, "Damn, I love this stuff." A third expressed, "I just love these illusions. Boggles the mind." What do you think about this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON