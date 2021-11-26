Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Man creates record for most eggs balanced on the back of the hand
trending

Man creates record for most eggs balanced on the back of the hand

The record is created by a man hailing from Iraq.
The image of the egg-related record is taking from a video.(Instagram/@gwrarabia)
Published on Nov 26, 2021 04:57 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Guinness World Records (GWR) often takes to Instagram to share various kinds of posts that create a buzz among people. From amazing to weird, their videos that show people making varied records are always entertaining to watch. Case in point, their latest share involving eggs – precisely, 18 of them.

The organisation shared the video on their Instagram page dedicated to the records created by people in the Middle East. Just like this latest video that shows Ibrahim Sadeq, a man hailing from Iraq creating the record.

The video opens to show the man sitting in front of a crate of eggs. He then slowly starts putting the eggs on the back of his hand. We won’t give you too much, so take a look at the video.

RELATED STORIES

The post has been shared two days ago. Since being posted, the share has accumulated more than 2,700 likes. Many posted heart emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram guinness world records
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
26/11 Mumbai attacks
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2
26/11 Mumbai Attack 13th anniversary
Black Friday 2021
Constitution Day
PM Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP