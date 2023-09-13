Man dances to Malaika Arora's Chaiyya Chaiyya on London metro. Watch

A video of a man dancing to the song Chaiyya Chaiyya in the London metro has left people stunned. Since the video was posted, it has gone viral. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post and shared how they admired the man’s confidence.

Snapshot of the man dancing to the song Chaiyya Chaiyya on London metro. (Instagram/@zanethad)

The video was shared by the Instagram handle @zanethad. The clip opens to show a man inside the metro. As the song Chaiyya Chaiyya plays, he can be seen doing steps similar to Malaika Arora's in the original music video. In the caption of the post, @zanethad wrote, ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya: London Edition.’ (Also Read: Influencer faces backlash for dancing inside Delhi Metro)

Watch the video of @zanethad dancing to Chaiyya Chaiyya on London Metro:

This post was shared on September 7. Since being posted, it has garnered more than 58,000 views. The share also has close to 2,000 likes and several comments.

Here’s what people are saying about the video:

An individual wrote, “Salute to your confidence.” A second added, “People can go to any extent for content!” A third commented, “I would totally join you.” “Bollywood is looking for you,” expressed a fourth. A fifth requested, “Can you please do Saki Saki next?” A sixth shared, “This is actually so funny.”