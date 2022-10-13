Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Man dances to Shah Rukh Khan's Tumse Milke Dilka at a wedding, video goes viral

Man dances to Shah Rukh Khan's Tumse Milke Dilka at a wedding, video goes viral

trending
Published on Oct 13, 2022 08:07 PM IST

The viral video of a man dancing to Shah Rukh Khan's Tumse Milke Dilka at a wedding was posted on Instagram.

The image, taken from the viral Instagram video, shows a man dancing to Shah Rukh Khan's Tumse Milke Dilka at a wedding.(Instagram/@thegushti)
ByArfa Javaid

Indian weddings are incomplete without some desi moves by friends and family on a hit track. And this wedding was no different. It witnessed a man dancing to the tunes of Tumse Milke Dilka, and his energetic performance is sure to make you shake a leg. The song is from the 2004 film Main Hoon Na and is picturised on Shah Rukh Khan, Zayed Khan, Sushmita Sen and Amrita Rao. It was sung by Sabri brothers and Sonu Nigam, penned by Javed Akhtar and composed by Anu Malik.

The video was shared on an Instagram page called British Bengali Banter. It is credited to a TikTok user who uses the handle @rehmiyam. "Did he kill it or not?" read the caption of the video shared on Instagram.

The clip shows the man grooving to Tumse Milke Dilka Jo Haal on stage at a wedding. He recreated dance steps from the song and even mingled with guests to make his performance super fun. We won't give away anything further to let you enjoy the clip.

Watch the video below:

The video was shared on Instagram on September 29. It has since raked up millions of views. Did the man's dance performance impress you?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online....view detail

Topics
viral video instagram
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP