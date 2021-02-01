IND USA
Man develops underground dustbin with automatic garbage lifting technology in Karnataka

Vishwanath Patil, who runs the 'Swacha, Swasth' trust, has explored a new technology of underground waste bins.
ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 10:32 AM IST
The specialty of this dustbin is that it takes very little space as compared to open dumping grounds and can store more litter than other normal dustbins.(ANI)

With an aim to eliminate garbage overflow and bad odour, a man in Karnataka's Hubli developed a unique disposal system with an underground dustbin.

Vishwanath Patil, who runs the 'Swacha, Swasth' trust, has explored a new technology of underground waste bins.

"I have made a vehicle with a dustbin that is automatically operated and is leakproof. It has been designed in such a way that garbage is not visible from the outside," said Patil while speaking to ANI.

The automatic system of lifting and emptying of underground dustbins ensured that no garbage spills out while transferring the waste and the bins.

The specialty of this dustbin is that it takes very little space as compared to open dumping grounds and can store more litter than other normal dustbins, Patil said.

He has also made a litter van in which the waste can be dumped from the dustbin with minimum human contact.

