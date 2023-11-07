Man discovers rare Megalodon shark tooth buried under mud. Watch

A man found the tooth of a Megalodon, an incredibly massive shark that went extinct over 2.5 million years ago. The video of his discovery was shared on social media. Since being posted, it has caught the attention of many.

Snapshot of Megalodon shark tooth. (Instagram/@SHRKco)

"The best Megalodon shark tooth of my life?! Stay tuned to see it all dried out and colorful. 5 and 1/16 inches of quality with green, yellow and white lightning patterns. This shark was 50+ feet long, lived about 10 million years ago and never ate a meal with this tooth," reads the caption shared by the Instagram handle SHRKco. The page also posted a video of the discovery. (Also Read: Rare 150 million-year-old dinosaur to be auctioned in Paris)

The clip shows a man digging through a muddy area. As he carefully removes the mud, he discovers the tooth stuck inside it. He can even be heard saying, "My heart just jumped out of my chest. I have been digging for months for this tooth. It's so beautiful."

Watch the video of the Megalodon shark tooth discovery here:

This video was shared just a few hours ago on Instagram. Since being shared, it has garnered more than seven lakh views. The share also has more than 16,000 likes and numerous comments.

Here's what people are saying about this video:

An individual wrote, "A tooth the size of your hand man, can't even imagine how big they boys must have been. Congrats on the find, bro."

A second said, "Awesome! How did you spot that?"

A third shared, "Congratulations! What a cool find, thanks for sharing your joy with us!"

"How do you find these man such a small thing on this big planet," added a fourth.

A fifth commented, "That is an absolutely beautiful, stunning find!"

