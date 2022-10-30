Man draws flight attendant’s portrait, gifts it to her. Watch what she does in return

Have you ever seen those videos where artists draw portraits of strangers and give the sketches to them. Those videos are wonderful to watch and often leave people stunned. There is a latest inclusion to that list. This video shows a man drawing a sketch of a flight attendant he met while flying. What, however, makes the video even more heartwarming to watch is what the flight attendant does after receiving the sketch from the artist as a gift.

The video is posted on Reddit with a simple caption. “Man does a drawing for a flight attendant, and she does one back for him,” it reads. The video opens to show the artist drawing a sketch of a flight attendant. After finishing it, he hands it over to the woman who thanks him. The video then shows the woman handing him a thank you note with a sweet surprise inside - a caricature of the man.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted three days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 85,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Looks like OP's drawing captures her real life appearance and the stewardess's drawing captured OP's anime appearance,” wrote a Reddit user. “Awwwwwwwwwww!,” shared another. “I was expecting one back of the same caliber, but this was even more adorable,” expressed a third. “So wholesome. Dude made her day and mine,” commented a fourth.

