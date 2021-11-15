Man dresses up as a mannequin to prank another. Watch hilarious video

A video of a man dressing up as a mannequin to prank another has sparked laughter among people. Shared on Instagram, the video may leave you giggling too.

Originally produced by content creators Woody and Kleiny, the video captured people's attention after recently being posted by YouTube on their official Instagram page.

The video opens to show a man covering himself in a white bodysuit. He then goes and lies down along with a few mannequins kept in the corner of a room. Within moments, another man walks in and starts removing them. Take a look at what happens when he tries removing the person playing the prank.

The video has been shared about 12 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated nearly two lakh likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also gathered tons of comments.

“This is creative for sure,” wrote an Instagram user. “My older brother and I in a nutshell,” joked another. “I would have passed out,” confessed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

