Man dancing energetically to Jimmy Jimmy at a wedding wins praise from people

Indian performances are known to be extravagant, and dance performances are a big part of them. Many people practice for hours before performing a dance, and some may prefer to freestyle. Recently a video of a man dancing to the popular song Jimmy Jimmy Aaja Aaja by Bappi Lahiri is currently going viral. The man dancing in the video, which Rohit Vishwas posted on Instagram, precisely matches the tempo of the music.

In the video, a man in a blazer and pants is shown dancing to the song while spectators at the event applaud him. He also executes every step flawlessly. The brief video is undoubtedly enjoyable to see.

Take a look at the video below:

This video was shared a few weeks back. Since being uploaded, it has been liked more than 2000 times, and the numbers are only increasing. There are many comments on the video as well.

Take a look at some of the comments below:

One person in the Instagram comments said, "Uncle ne dhoom macha di (Uncle has done so good). Another person added, "Govinda is also fail in front of him." Some others have said "amazing" and "very nice. " Others have reacted using heart emojis.

