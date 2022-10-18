Man fails while trying to backflip on pipe, refuses to give up. Watch what happens next

It is often said that one should keep on trying until they succeed, even if they fail initially. That is what this video on Instagram shows. The inspirational clip captures how a man, despite failing several times, doesn’t give up on backflipping while standing on a pipe.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The man captured in the clip is Kunal Kushwaha. He shared the video on his Instagram page. The clip opens to show him standing on top of a pipe running across a small waterbody. When he initially tries to backflip, he fails. However, without giving up he keeps on going. His efforts pay off as the video ends with him doing a perfect backflip while standing on the pipe.

Take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 11,000 views and counting. The clip has also prompted people to share various comments. Many showed their reactions through fire emoticons.

“Nice bro,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wow,’” shared another. “Mujhe bhi sikha do [Teach me too],” requested a third. What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON