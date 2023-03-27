Man feeds alligator by hand and pets it, viral video angers netizens

Several animal videos tug at our heartstrings and make us say aww. At the same time, certain clips involving animals may leave you baffled. Just like this video of a man sitting in a creek with a woman and feeding an alligator with its own hands. Yes, you read that right.

Man feeds alligator by hand.(Instagram/@onlyinfloridaa)

In a video shared by Instagram page @onlyinfloridaa, you can see a duo sitting in a creek and listening to music. As an alligator approaches them, the man throws some food at it. Then when the reptile comes closer, the man gives him more food and can even be seen petting it.

Take a look at the clip below:

This video was shared just a few days ago. Since being posted, it has been liked over 27,000 times. Many have even left comments on the clip.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual posted, "This is the dumbest thing ever!" Another person added, "It's illegal to feed the gators in Florida! They should be ticketed or arrested! This is why gators are attacking/killing people more frequently!" Another person added, "These people are stupid! Don't ever feed Gators!" "They are insane! What's to stop one coming from behind them and biting them. It's like getting in a cage with a lion! Just stupid!!" wrote a fourth.

