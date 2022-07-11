Man feeds elaborate meal to street dogs in Thailand. Watch wholesome video

In a thoughtful gesture that would just melt your heart, a man fed street dogs an elaborate meal in Thailand. A video of the man feeding the street dogs was posted on Instagram and it is just wholesome to watch.

The video was posted on the Instagram account niall.harbison. Niall, a digital creator, feeds street dogs in Koh Samui, Thailand. “A Sunday roast for street dogs,” says a text insert on the video. The video shows the man preparing an elaborate meal for the dogs in separate bowls. He adds gravy on top of every meal. He took a pickup truck and then gave each dog its own bowl and they seemed excited and happy on receiving it.

“I wanted to think up the greatest meal possible for the street dogs for a very special reason… Recently@taaybluenot only starting sharing my page but also made a lovely donation. All her wonderful followers have shared the content too. She made the donation quietly and I didn’t even know her before she shared my content. This one’s for you@taaybluefor opening the street dogs up to a new audience. Also the video looks way better than normal as the superstar@lana_chapmanwas filming it and helping out with all the prep. Another legend. Happy Sunday and be kind to animals everybody,” he captioned the post.

Watch the video below:

The video was posted one day ago and it has received more than 32,000 views so far. It has also received over 2,100 likes as netizens appreciated the man’s efforts.

“You know what really gets to me is they are all so polite and wait for their bowl. Lovely,” commented an Instagram user. “You are one amazing person wish there were more compassionate people in the world it would be so much a better place. Thank you for all you do this is my kinda heaven,” posted another. “This is the best thing I’ve seen all day!” wrote a third.

