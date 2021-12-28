Man finds little frog in lettuce box, uses Twitter thread to list what followed

Getting some veggies and finding some tiny creature in them is something many have faced at least once in their lives. This Twitter user called Simon Curtis had gone to Whole Foods and unassumingly gotten a box of lettuce. After having kept it in the refrigerator for a few days, he took the box out to find a tiny little green tree frog.

Thus began his journey with this little member of the household and it was nothing short of dramatic. The tweet that started it all was captioned, “I found the cutest little frog in the bottom of my romaine lettuce tonight - it’s too cold to set him outside (27 degrees), but he’s been living in the lettuce in the fridge for several days now- does anyone know what I should do so that he doesn’t die?”

View the tweet here:

He referred to the little dude as his ‘starter Pokémon’ and named it Tony. Later, he made a hospitable environment for the little frog to live in:

The frog, however, pulled some escapes:

A cute little Chihuahua puppy was also on duty to find this little frog:

He also joked towards the end of this thread and captioned a photo he tweeted of another box of lettuce as, “Back at Whole Foods… checking the box this time.”

Simon then shared a very personal anecdote where everything seemed to click like it was in the stars. “When I was 10, I was given a 50% chance of surviving leukaemia. I just remembered that my favourite stuffed animal, my buddy I kept in the hospital bed with me the entire time, was a tree frog,” he wrote.

So, of course, Simon decided to keep Tony and wished everyone a Merry Christmas from them too.

What are your thoughts on this adorable duo?

