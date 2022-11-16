Man fired from Meta asks netizens to help find new job. See what happens next

Meta, parent company of Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp, a few days ago laid off around 11,000 employees - about 13% of its workforce. Since the firing, social media platforms have been abuzz with various posts, including the ones from the people searching for new opportunities. Just this post by LinkedIn user Raju Kadam who urged netizens to help after being fired by Meta. What is incredible about the share is that it prompted people to come together to search for a job for Kadam.

“Unfortunately, today I received the sad news that I am part of 11,000 employees who were laid off by Meta #Metalayoff, I was not expecting to be part layoff, as I had a strong performance in all quarters since I joined Meta. I started incredible journey to work in Meta 9 months back, but it abruptly came to an end,” he wrote. In the next few lines, he shared about his job and also thanked people who helped him learn during his stint at the company.

“That being said, I am on an H1-B visa and my clock to leave the USA has started today. I am reaching out to all Metamates, connections, LinkedIn community to help me find a job. Otherwise, I have to leave the USA with my kids. I have been in the USA for 16 years and have seen 2008, 2015 (oil), 2020 downturns but never lost my job. My 2 sons (Arjun - Superman, Yash -Chicken) are US citizens, and their lives will be impacted. I will do whatever in my power to give them the best opportunity to succeed in the USA. Hence, I need a new job in the USA ASAP. I am asking for a call for action to help me find a job. Thanks!” he added. He concluded his post with a link to his CV and two images.

Take a look at the post:

Man's post on losing job at Meta. (LinkedIn/@RajuKadam)

Since being shared about five days ago. People have shared various comments. While some urged him to stay strong, many shared links for job opportunities. A few employers also got in touch with him to talk about job opportunities.

