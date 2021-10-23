Man gently feeds hungry blue jay bird. Watch wholesome video

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The sweet video involving the man and the bird may leave you smiling.
The image shows the man feeding the bird.(Jukin Media)
Published on Oct 23, 2021 06:04 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

Are you looking for a video that may uplift your mood almost instantly? Are you looking for a clip that can leave you happy? Are you looking for a video that you can watch over and over again? If your answers to the questions are yes, yes, and yes, then here is a clip involving a baby bird that you will surely enjoy. This is a video that showcases a sweet interaction between a blue jay and a human.

The incident took place in USA’s Manhattan. Though the video was captured last year in 2020, it still makes for a wonderful watch.

The clip opens to show the tiny bird perched on what appears to be a glass top table. A man is seen offering food to the bird. The entire video showcases how the human, quite gently, feeds the little bird. Do not forget to keep your volume up as that makes the video even more entertaining to watch.

What are your thoughts on the video? Did it leave you happy?

