Man gets a tattoo of his dog’s paw and name. Watch heartening video

A man’s best friend is a common phrase that is used to describe dogs as they bring so much joy to their humans. Dogs mean the world to their humans as they never let them feel lonely. Many people wish to do something that would be a tribute to their dogs that would stay with them forever. In a heartfelt gesture, a man got a tattoo of his dog’s paw along with his name and it’s heart-warming to watch.

A video of the man getting his dog’s paw and name inked was posted on the Instagram account meet1319__. Meet Trivedi got his pet dog named Garry’s paw and name tattooed on his forearm. The video begins with the dog’s paw being put on an inkpad. Then the dog’s paw is imprinted on the forearm and tattooed along with the dog’s name. “My boi will stay with me even long after he’s gone. @eddystattoo thank you for the mind blowing tattoo you guys made my day,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

The video was posted on June 19 and it has received more than 3.46 lakh views so far. It has also received more than 51,000 likes and prompted netizens to post various comments.

“This is just wow,” says an Instagram user. “Lots of love for both of you,” writes another. “Such a sweet gesture,” posts a third. “Wanted to do this with Tweety. We took her footprints the moment she left us for another world. This video gave me a reminder to get this done asap. 26 months without her and I don’t really know how God made me survive this phase. May you and your Garry be forever blessed with a lifetime of togetherness. My prayers,” comments another individual.

