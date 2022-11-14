Man gets Google job after multiple rejections. Watch how his mom and wife react

Landing one’s dream job, especially after years of hard work, is a very happy moment. Most people love sharing such moments with their loved ones. Just like Instagram user Advin Roy Netto did. He shared his news of getting a job at Google with his mother and wife. Their reactions are now leavi

Besides sharing the video, he also wrote a detailed post to explain what getting this job at Google after multiple rejections meant for him.

“We generally see the good side of any story on social media. What we need to understand is the effort that went behind it. I have been applying to google since 2013. I applied every year without fail (I have proof of my applications). Every year, when I don’t hear back, I check what’s wrong with me. I tried to make changes in my resume and portfolio and try again. After a certain point, I thought I didn’t have a degree from a reputed design college, which could be one of the reasons. I don’t have control over that, but I have control over improving my portfolio and resume. So after several failed attempts, here I am,” he wrote. In the next few lines, he also explained what his journey till now taught him. He concluded the post by explaining why a job at Google is his dream job.

Take a look at the post and the video:

The video was shared three days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 1.4 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also received tons of comments.

“What a beautiful and positive video this Is looking at the smiles. Priceless. You made my day,” wrote an Instagram user. “Congratulations on achieving your dream and best wishes for a successful career & life ahead. The smile on mom's face says it all.. Priceless!!,” expressed another. “Congratulations!! And I loved the way how your mom entered holding the puppy!,” posted a third.

