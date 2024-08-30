Man gets his pressure cooker delivered two years after cancelling Amazon order, netizens say 'delivered from Mars'

In a world where same-day deliveries are quickly becoming the norm, a man has revealed on X (formerly Twitter) that he recently received an order which was cancelled two years ago. The user, named Jay, mentioned that he ordered a pressure cooker from Amazon two years ago. He later cancelled the order and received a refund. Despite cancelling the order, the package arrived at his doorstep after two years, bringing with it a mix of confusion and amusement. Two years after cancelling the order, a man was surprised to receive his pressure cooker.(Pexels)

The user shared the post with the caption, “Thank you Amazon for delivering my order after 2 years”.

According to the post, the pressure cooker was ordered on October 1, 2022, and he received the order on August 28, 2024, after two years.

“The cook is elated after the prolonged wait, must be a very special pressure cooker,” Jay wrote.

Take a look at the post here:

Here's how people reacted to the post:

After his post went viral users started referring to the delayed delivery as 'delivered from Mars' and shared their own experiences and stories about delayed deliveries.

However, Amazon has replied to the viral post by commenting, “Hi there, we're sorry to hear this. Kindly report this to our support team”.

“Report what? The order was cancelled and refunded back in 2022? And delivered out of nowhere yesterday. How do I pay for it now?” Jay asked.

Reacting to the viral post an X user, Nitesh Pasari, commented, "Hearing this for the 2nd time today. Cancelled order delivered".

A second user, Hrishikesh Shinde with a hint of sarcasm commented, "You should be happy it was custom made .. to the smallest details of mining the aluminum, especially for your order".

Another user, Ashutosh, commented, “It's the most ‘prestigious’ cooker - almost a limited edition. You are lucky to have got it. I am still waiting to lay my hands on something like this”.

This post was posted on August 29 and since then it has gained more than 8.5 lakh views and numerous comments.