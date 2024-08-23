Laid off from Google, techie joins Amazon with ₹3 crore salary: ‘doing nothing, getting free money’
A senior Amazon employee says he joined the e-commerce giant with the express intention of getting paid while doing nothing
A senior Amazon employee says he joined the e-commerce giant with the express intention of getting paid while doing nothing until he is put on a Performance Improvement Plan. That was over one-and-a-half years ago, and so far, no one seems to have discovered that he has achieved no goals and done no significant work at the company.
In his now-viral confession on the anonymous forum Blind, the Amazon employee said he earns over 370,000 USD ( ₹3 crore approximately) for doing “nothing.” He wondered when his luck would run out as he explained his subterfuge.
Getting paid to do nothing
“I joined Amazon 1.5 yrs ago after I was included in Google's layoff. I joined with the intention of doing ‘nothing’, getting free money, and eventually get pip’d,” he wrote on Blind, a community where verified professionals can discuss all things work-related.
The Amazon employee said he works as a Senior Technical Program Manager with a total compensation of 370,000 USD in Market Comparison of Location.
In 1.5 years, however, he has done little work of any import. “Without exaggeration, I owned 0 kingpin goal,” he wrote, referring to Amazon’s internal goal tracking system for its teams.
The employee further said that in this time, he has resolved a total of 7 tickets and delivered one automated dashboard that he built in 3 days using ChatGPT. He falsely claimed that the dashboard took 3 months to build.
Right now, the Amazon senior employee said, most of his 8-hour work day is spent attending meetings. “My current day-to-day is saying no to other teams wanting to integrate with my team or have them own 95%+ of the integration work,” he added.
A screenshot of the Blind post was shared on X. Take a look at it below:
“These people are ruining the game for everyone else that actually wants to work and earn an honest day's work,” wrote one X user.
“When the game is rigged, exploit the game,” another quipped.
“People who tie their self esteem and purpose to their corporate job are completely wrong. A person working 2 hours a day, getting paid for 8 and having all that time for their private lives, family and hobbies, this person is winning at life,” a person opined.