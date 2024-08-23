Laid off from Google, techie joins Amazon with 3 crore salary: ‘doing nothing, getting free money’

A senior Amazon employee says he joined the e-commerce giant with the express intention of getting paid while doing nothing until he is put on a Performance Improvement Plan. That was over one-and-a-half years ago, and so far, no one seems to have discovered that he has achieved no goals and done no significant work at the company. The Amazon logo is seen on the exterior wall of the Amazon OXR1 fulfillment center in Oxnard, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)(AP)

In his now-viral confession on the anonymous forum Blind, the Amazon employee said he earns over 370,000 USD ( ₹3 crore approximately) for doing “nothing.” He wondered when his luck would run out as he explained his subterfuge.

Getting paid to do nothing

“I joined Amazon 1.5 yrs ago after I was included in Google's layoff. I joined with the intention of doing ‘nothing’, getting free money, and eventually get pip’d,” he wrote on Blind, a community where verified professionals can discuss all things work-related.

The Amazon employee said he works as a Senior Technical Program Manager with a total compensation of 370,000 USD in Market Comparison of Location.

In 1.5 years, however, he has done little work of any import. “Without exaggeration, I owned 0 kingpin goal,” he wrote, referring to Amazon’s internal goal tracking system for its teams.

The employee further said that in this time, he has resolved a total of 7 tickets and delivered one automated dashboard that he built in 3 days using ChatGPT. He falsely claimed that the dashboard took 3 months to build.

Right now, the Amazon senior employee said, most of his 8-hour work day is spent attending meetings. “My current day-to-day is saying no to other teams wanting to integrate with my team or have them own 95%+ of the integration work,” he added.

A screenshot of the Blind post was shared on X. Take a look at it below:

“These people are ruining the game for everyone else that actually wants to work and earn an honest day's work,” wrote one X user.

“When the game is rigged, exploit the game,” another quipped.

“People who tie their self esteem and purpose to their corporate job are completely wrong. A person working 2 hours a day, getting paid for 8 and having all that time for their private lives, family and hobbies, this person is winning at life,” a person opined.