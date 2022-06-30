Man gets master’s degree on same day as son and daughter. Watch heartening video

It is never too late to follow your dreams or do something that you always wanted to do. A man proved this when he received his master’s degree on the same day as his son and daughter. A video of their graduation ceremony was posted on Instagram and it’s heart-warming to watch.

The video was posted on the Instagram page Good News Movement nine hours ago and it has received more than 3.50 lakh views so far. “Father, son and daughter get the same master’s degree on the same day!” says a text insert on the video. The clip shows a man walking on stage to a cheerful applause as he gets his master’s degree at Mississippi State University. Then his son and daughter follow as they receive their degrees to a huge round of applause.

“Commondre Cole, 45, his son, Ja’Coby, 25, and daughter Lesha Gully, 27, graduated together from Mississippi State University-Meridian with a master’s degrees in education. Commondre said he loves re-watching the video of the ceremony and him and his children walking across the stage to receive their diplomas one after the other.... it’s never too late,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

The video also received several comments as netizens applauded the family.

“Wow. Studying together must have been such a profound experience too,” commented an Instagram user. “That’s worth a very big applause,” posted another. “Just got my Masters in SPED this year at the age of 41, while being a mother and working full time. Never too late! Love this video, yay for future educators,” shared another individual. “Such a cool moment and memory for all 3 of them!” reads another comment.

