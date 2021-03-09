Home / Trending / Man gets QR code tattooed on neck to open Insta page, complaints it doesn’t work
Colombian influencer Mauricio Gomez shared a video on his Instagram profile to showcase his QR code tattoo.
The image shows influencer Mauricio Gomez showing his QR code tattoo.(Instagram/@la_liendraa)

Have you ever seen those videos which leave you surprised and also make you ask “But, why?” This video of a Colombian influencer may evoke the same feelings in you. It shows Mauricio Gomez, who goes by La Liendra on social media, showing off his a QR code tattoo that he got on the back of his neck. And, apparently it is meant to open his Instagram page.

The video shared by Gomez opens to show him showing his previous tattoos. Towards the end, he reveals the QR code tattoo. Within a few seconds, an individual uses their phone to “scan” the code. Following which, La Liendra’s Instagram account opens.

The influencer, however, is now complaining that the barcode which is meant to open his Instagram account doesn’t work, reports LadBible. It is not clear if the tattoo ever worked as a genuine QR code or it changed in some way.

Take a look at the video where the influencer flaunts his tattoo:

Talking about unusual body modifications, last month another video by rapper Lil Uzi Vert created quite a stir online. Captioned “Beauty is pain,” the video showcased how he got a pink diamond surgically implanted into his forehead.

What do you think of the video of tattoo?

