Rapper implants pink diamond worth millions into his forehead. Watch

A video shared by rapper Lil Uzi Vert on his personal Instagram profile has created a lot of stir online. Captioned “Beauty is pain,” in the video the rapper shows off a pink diamond surgically implanted into his forehead.

The star explained that he bought the gem from jewellery designer Elliot Eliantte back in 2017 but took possession of it recently after he paid off for the stone, reports Insider. Eliantte in an Instagram story also claimed that the precious stone is worth $24 million.

Take a look at the video shared by the rapper whose real name is Symere Woods:

He also shared another video on his personal Twitter profile showcasing his newly acquired jewellery:

Ok we good pic.twitter.com/tOOIaQbcWs — Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) February 4, 2021

The videos created a chatter on both the social media platforms. People had a lot to express and they didn’t hold back while doing the same. Many compared the rapper's look to popular fictional character Vision from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“My guy wearing the last infinity stone,” shared an Instagram user. “My son found the philosopher’s stone,” shared another. “Why would you do that,” asked a third.

