Man gets QR code tattooed on neck to open Insta page, complaints it doesn’t work
Have you ever seen those videos which leave you surprised and also make you ask “But, why?” This video of a Colombian influencer may evoke the same feelings in you. It shows Mauricio Gomez, who goes by La Liendra on social media, showing off his a QR code tattoo that he got on the back of his neck. And, apparently it is meant to open his Instagram page.
The video shared by Gomez opens to show him showing his previous tattoos. Towards the end, he reveals the QR code tattoo. Within a few seconds, an individual uses their phone to “scan” the code. Following which, La Liendra’s Instagram account opens.
The influencer, however, is now complaining that the barcode which is meant to open his Instagram account doesn’t work, reports LadBible. It is not clear if the tattoo ever worked as a genuine QR code or it changed in some way.
Take a look at the video where the influencer flaunts his tattoo:
Talking about unusual body modifications, last month another video by rapper Lil Uzi Vert created quite a stir online. Captioned “Beauty is pain,” the video showcased how he got a pink diamond surgically implanted into his forehead.
What do you think of the video of tattoo?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Doggo takes human for walk, steals hearts along its way
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man uses app to animate pics of his parents’ parents. Clip is too precious
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
This sketch showing what happens when one encounters a cockroach is a laugh riot
- “Everyone's a gangsta till the cockroach becomes the Batman,” wrote an Instagram user.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Netizens in splits after dad texts son to ‘take out’ man in his pic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cat’s hilarious prank on doggo may leave you laughing out loud
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AR Rahman shares video of kid from Nagaland playing drums. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hrithik Roshan’s reply to woman’s tweet gets her free AC service. Here’s how
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Diljit Dosanjh joins the ‘pawri’ with glimpses from his shooting set
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
People are in love with this ‘elusive golden floor frog’. See adorable pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Girl who put up lemonade stand to help fund brain surgery in recovery
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tina Ambani shares heartwarming anniversary post for Akash and Shloka Ambani
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dog drags cat playing with kid back upon human's request. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In a first, Delhi's RK Puram police station gets sanitary napkin vending machine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Scientists discover some sea slugs can grow new bodies after decapitation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IFS officer posts picture of rare big cat. Can you identify it?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox