Man gives water to a squirrel, video melts hearts. Watch

This season's heat is getting to many of us. While we constantly want to have something cold to drink, it's not just us who wish to quench our thirst but animals too. And a recent video that is doing rounds on the Internet shows something similar. The video shows how a man helped a squirrel and gave it some water.

Man feeding water to the squirrel. (Twitter/@HumanBeingBross)

The video was shared by the Twitter page @Humanbeingbros. It begins to show a man giving some water to a squirrel. As the squirrel drinks the water, it seems to get some relief. Later, it climbs on the man's hand.

Watch the video below:

This post was shared two days ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed over 1.3 million times. The share has also received several likes and comments.

Check out a few comments below:

An individual wrote, "What a beautiful human being!" A second added, "Right at this moment, that little guy loves this man more than anything for showing him compassion; if only more could do the same, it would be great," shared a second. A third posted, "I am in love with this man. No idea who he is, but I know he's amazing. If you're looking for love, find someone like this."