Viral video shows cameraman giving belly rubs to a rhino. Watch

Many of us wish to experience wildlife up close. That's also a reason why several of us plan trips to sanctuaries and other natural reserves so that we can get to see the daily life of wild animals. But, while exploring, what if a massive wild animal approaches you? What would be your reaction? You might try to run away from the spot unless you are Garth De Bruno Austin. Cameraman gives belly rubs to rhino.(Twitter/@Figensport)

A rhino approached South African filmmaker Garth De Bruno Austin while he was trying to film. And when the rhino came close, the filmmaker bent down to give her belly rubs! In the 15-second video shared on Twitter by the handle @Figensport, you can see the amused cameraman and a woman giving the rhino belly rubs. This video was originally shared by Garth De Bruno Austin on his YouTube six years ago.

Watch the video below:

This video was shared two days ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than 27 million times. The share has also raked up several likes and comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual said, "The photographer has a lot of guts." A second added, "They know humans are good for belly scratches. Word is spreading, dogs started the rumor." "Human/animal relationships and connections are remarkable," expressed a third. A fourth wrote, "Made me smile. Thank you."