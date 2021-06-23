Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Man glides around Times Square on drone. Viral video sparks several reactions

“Oh nothing - just a dude flying around NYC,” reads the caption shared alongside the video.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 08:56 PM IST
The image shows the man riding a drone-like structure and gliding across Times Square.(Twitter/@rex_chapman)

Videos showing bizarre things are not new to the Internet. But when a man decided to show up at New York’s Times Square on a flying hoverboard, netizens were totally caught off guard. The video shared by basketball player Rex Chapman has now gone viral on Twitter and may make your jaws drop too.

The recording shows a man wearing a helmet and riding atop a drone-like hoverboard. “Oh nothing - just a dude flying around NYC,” reads the caption shared alongside the video.

Take a look at the video:

Did the scene from SpiderMan featuring the Green Goblin pop up in your mind? Well, you’re not alone. Shared on June 21, the clip has accumulated over 7.1 million views and numerous reactions. People were stunned to see the man and expressed how he resembled the Green Goblin. Some were impressed and compared the man with Iron Man. Several others shared similar thoughts on how the object that the man was on could be the future of transport.

“Wait! What?” wrote a Twitter user. “In 20 years this will be the standard mode of transportation,” commented another.

Here’s what others had to say:

What do you think of this video?

