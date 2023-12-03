Man goes around neighbourhood to pick cats and pet them. Watch how kitties react

Animal lovers often come up with various ways to interact with pet cats or dogs. While some may greet the pets, others may take time to feed the adorable creatures. As for this man, he showed his affection by picking up the cats roaming around in his neighbourhood. A video shows how each kitty reacted to this gesture, and the clip is likely to make you happy.

Snapshot of the man picking cats.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The pick-up test,” reads the caption posted along with the video on Reddit. The clip opens to show the man explaining how he is going to pick up the cats in his neighbourhood and pet them to see how they react. (Also Read: Mama cat comforts kitten having a nightmare. Watch)

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

How do you think the cats react to this small ‘test’? Take a look at the video to find out:

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted about a day ago. Since then, the clip has accumulated nearly 25,000 upvotes, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has further prompted people to post varied comments.

What did Reddit users say about this cat video?

“Meanwhile, my neighbour's cat will slit my throat if I ever pick her up, she likes the treats I give her though,” shared a Reddit user. “My own cat hates me lol. I can only feed him, clean his litter box and give him treats. Otherwise, he wants to be left alone,” posted another. “This guy is the cat whisperer. I am jealous of his power,” added a third.

“I have one like this. She'll try to run off if you try to pick her up, but if you succeed, then she just snuggles in,” expressed a fourth. “I don’t know who he is, but I want to be his friend,” commented a fifth. “Cats know if you are a cat person or not,” joined a fourth. “I wish this guy could meet my cats. They absolutely love being picked up and held like little babies,” wrote a seventh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON