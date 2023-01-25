Man goes on a coffee date with his cats in NYC, viral video melts hearts

Pet owners consider their furry companions as part of their families, and this is the very reason why they take them everywhere they go. From planning vacations with them to taking them to movie nights, they never miss a chance to make their furry friends feel special. Just like this man who took his cats on a coffee date in New York City. He even recorded the love-filled moments and shared them online in the form of a video. And as expected, the video went viral online and may prompt you to say ‘aww’, that too repeatedly.

The video was shared on the Instagram page, spongecake_thescottishfold, dedicated to three cats named Sponge Cake, Mocha, and Donut. “Would you like to join us for coffee in NYC? Happy Caturday!” read the caption shared alongside the video. The viral video starts with a text insert, “What it’s like having a coffee date with your cats in NYC?” It then progresses to show cats sniffing a croissant and exploring the place. Towards the end of the video, they get treated with their favourite treats and doze off.

Watch the viral video below:

Since being shared on January 14, the video has accumulated more than 4.7 million views. It has also raked several comments. Here’s how people reacted to the video: “Save a spot for me!” read a comment from a cat page. Another comment from a cat page read, “Living my dream. ” An individual shared, “Yeah mine would immediately run away to explore the entirety of the city and probably get hit by a bus not 5 minutes later.” “Awwww the babies never run away when you put them in the stroller?” commented another with heart emoticons. “Next life imma be a cat, no stress only meow meow in New York,” expressed a third. “Oh no- we missed you by only 10 minutes! My son was laughing- of all the tourist sites, I want to see the cats!” wrote a fourth.

