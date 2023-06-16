Man goes to bathroom, finds a massive snake waiting for him

Imagine, you’ve just woken up and are ready to start the day. What’s the first thing that you’d do? Maybe brush your teeth and take a shower? But what would you do if you go for a bath and find a snake slithering on the shower head? Well, as terrifying as this sounds, something like this recently happened to a man.

Snake on shower head.(Facebook)

Hudson Snake Catching from Australia recently shared a post on Facebook, narrating about this incident. They wrote, “Carpet python gave a client a spook when they went to the bathroom today. Thanks to Anthony Jackson for relocating this guy from a property in Oxenford.” They also shared a picture of the snake slithering on top of the shower head.

Here's the image of the snake on the shower head:

This post was shared three days ago. Since being posted, it has received several likes and comments.

Take a look at how people reacted to the snake:

An individual wrote, “ I would actually have a heart attack and die. Not exaggerating." A second added, "Worst nightmare." A third posted, "Big boy."

