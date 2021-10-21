Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Man grooves to ‘Cham Cham Nachdi Phira’. Watch delightful performance

What is appealing to watch is how the man makes it look so effortless.
Man grooves to classic Bollywood song ‘Cham Cham Nachdi Phira’.(Intsagram/@iamsubhodeepbhowmick)
Published on Oct 21, 2021 12:35 PM IST
By Shreya Garg

A video that was recently shared on Instagram showcases a man grooving to a classic Bollywood song ‘Cham Cham Nachdi Phira’. The video is a delight to watch. What makes it so appealing is how the man makes it seem so effortless. The highlight of the clip is the cool and upbeat vibe and feel to it. Chances are, you will want to shake a leg on this catchy number. The video was uploaded on the Instagram page ‘Iamsubhodeepbhowmick’. The page belongs to the man seen dancing in the clip. “Cham Cham nachdi phira,” wrote the man alongside the video with a grinning face emoticon. Though it’s a short clip, you may want to play it over and over again.

The video shows the man in some outdoor location shaking a leg on the Bollywood song ‘Cham Cham nachdi phira’. His dance moves are smooth and a delight to watch.

Take a look at this entertaining clip:

 

The video was shared on October 5. Since then, it has caught the attention of many netizens. So far, the clip has garnered more than 98,000 likes. It has also accumulated many encouraging responses from Instagram users. “Super,” wrote one user. “Smooth,” posted another with a fire emoticon. “Awesome,” remarked a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?

