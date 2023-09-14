Man gropes reporter on live TV in Spain, gets arrested
Journalist Isa Balado was reporting about a robbery on live television when a man touched her behind. The video of the incident went viral on social media.
A video of a man touching a reporter inappropriately on live television was posted on social media. The incident took place in Spain where the man touched the reporter when she was standing on a street reporting about a robbery.
X user Stefan Simanowitz shared the video of the incident. “‘Do you really have to touch my ass?’ Yesterday, journalist Isa Balado was in the middle of a live report in Madrid when a man approached her from behind and sexually assaulted her, grabbing her bottom,” Simanowitz wrote. The police department later replied to Simanowitz’s tweet with a video showing the man’s arrest.
The video that Simanowitz tweeted shows Isa Balado reporting in front of the camera for channel Cuatro. The man casually walks towards her and touches her. He also asks her which channel she works for.
Take a look at the video of the incident and the police’s response:
Cuatro's owner Mediaset Espana put out a statement about the incident. Espana expressed that the channel "categorically repudiates any form of harassment or aggression. We fully support Isa Balado, reporter for 'En boca de todos', after the absolutely intolerable situation she has suffered today."
Equality Minister Irene Montero also showed her support for Balado. "Non-consensual touching is sexual violence and we say enough to impunity," she said.