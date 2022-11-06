Man hears mother's voice for the first time in 35 years, viral video will leave you in tears

A video capturing an incredibly emotional moment between a man and his mother is gaining much traction across social media platforms and has brought smiles and happy tears to many. The video shows a man who contracted meningitis at age two and suffered complete hearing loss, hearing his mother's voice after decades of silence.

The video was shared on the Instagram page Good News Movement. "'Eduardo, Eduardo, Eduardo'. This is the moment Eduardo hears his mother's voice for the first time in 35 years. As a two-year-old boy he contracted meningitis And suffered complete hearing loss in both ears. Watch as he embraces his daughter who is overwhelmed with joy," read the caption posted along with the video.

In it, one can see Eduardo's mother, who is sitting beside him, repeating his name over and over again. The two get emotional as he gestures that he can hear her voice. The heartwarming moment between the mother-son duo was witnessed by other family members who got visibly emotional. The heartwarming moment has tugged at netizens' heartstrings and is bound to leave you teary-eyed too.

Watch the viral video right here:

The video was shared a few hours ago and has since raked up more than 1.3 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. The post has also received several comments.

"Grab the tissues," posted an individual. "Ahhh, the things many of us take for granted. What a touching moment, thanks for sharing," wrote another. "She said 'Eduardo, it's mommy who is talking to you'," commented a third. "Bawling! Imagine how overwhelming this would be," shared a fourth. "Why do I cry everytime this is so heartwarming to watch. God bless their family," expressed a fifth.

