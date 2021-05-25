Man helps eagle drink water from bottle in viral video, netizens thank him

A video of a man helping a thirsty eagle drink water has gone viral on Twitter. The video has put a smile on many faces and chances are, it’ll make you happy as well.

The 20-second-long clip shows three men on a highway. One of them is seen pouring water from a bottle on the eagle’s beak. He does this carefully and slowly. Meanwhile, the other two stand by and watch the scene before them. The eagle seems confused at first but eventually manages to drink some water.

“Thirsty eagle. Thank you,” reads the caption. Take a look:

The post, shared on May 24, has close to 4,500 likes and has been shared around 400 times. Tweeple thanked the man for his act of kindness.

“Oh bless you!” a Twitter user posted. “Thanks to these people for caring,” another commented.

What do you think about the clip?