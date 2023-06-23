Man hides from cat to eat chicken, kitty still finds him. Watch how it reacts

Attempting to enjoy food in front of your pet cat is like entering a culinary battlefield where stealth and strategy are essential. A pet parent tried doing just that while eating a piece of chicken but failed miserably. Captured and shared on Reddit, the incident has left people laughing out loud. The video may have the same effect on you too.

The image shows a cat looking at a man eating chicken while hiding from the kitty. (Reddit/@Found_new_username)

“Enjoying chicken without me?” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show a man lying on bed and hiding under a sheet trying to eat a piece of chicken. Within moments, however, his tiny whiskered pet enters the scene. The cat first looks towards the man - that may feel like a look of betrayal - and then goes on to take a bit out of the chicken piece.

Take a look at the video of the cat:

The video was posted a few days ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated close to 1,700 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the video has received tons of comments from people.

Here’s how Reddit users reacted to the video of the cat:

“The face of betrayal,” posted a Reddit user. “That cat sounds like a human pretending to be a cat,” joined another. “That baby’s face is adorable!” added a third. “Are you hiding under the bed to eat chicken without the cat?? Dude...that's just cruel,” wrote a fourth.