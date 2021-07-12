Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Man holds 16 bowling balls at the same time to create record. Watch
trending

Man holds 16 bowling balls at the same time to create record. Watch

The record creating video of the man involving bowling ball has prompted people to share various reactions.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 08:39 AM IST
The image shows the man creating a record with bowling balls.(Instagram/@guinnessworldrecords)

Guinness World Records often takes to Instagram to share such videos of records which are astonishing. Just like their latest share that may leave you amazed. It shows a man named Chad creating a record that involves bowling balls, 16 of them to be precise.

“Bowling Ball Balance. How many bowling balls can Chad hold at the same time?” reads the caption shared along with the video. The clip opens to show the man holding a few bowling balls and another man helping him to hold some more.

We won’t give away too much, take a look at the video:

Guinness World Records' video, since being shared, has gathered nearly 2.9 lakh views and counting. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

"Imagine dropping all of those on your toes," wrote an Instagram user. "Wow great," shared another. "That's awesome," reacted a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram

Related Stories

trending

This US teen holds Guinness World Record for largest mouth gape. Watch video

PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 07:38 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Bride gets mehendi design with Manchester United and Mumbai Indians logos

Man holds 16 bowling balls at the same time to create record. Watch

Glass octopus with transparent skin captured on camera. Rare video goes viral

Mumbai Police’s 'walk away from the talk' post leaves people chuckling
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Prices
Zika virus
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP