Man ‘intentionally fails IIT entrance exam’ by marking wrong answers, shares why

In a culture that deeply reveres elite engineering institutions, one man took the radical step of intentionally failing his IIT entrance exam. Growing up with a future already mapped out by familial expectations, he realised the traditional corporate path wouldn't bring him true happiness. Instead of choosing a life dictated by others, he purposely marked wrong answers to escape a future he didn't want. This bold decision led him to pursue arts, teach children in underprivileged communities, and ultimately prioritise personal fulfilment over corporate success.

The man who intentionally sabotaged his IIT entrance exam. (Instagram/@dibsonthewindowseat)

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“I intentionally failed my IIT entrance exam… It’s a sentence that still shocks people. Because in a country where millions dream of cracking IIT, I was sitting in that exam hall deliberately marking answers I knew were wrong,” Rishabh Khaneja told Humans of Bombay.

He recalled that it was not a mark of rebellion for him but rather an act triggered by fear. He wasn’t afraid of failing the exam but was scared of succeeding in life, which didn’t make him feel like himself.

“Growing up as the eldest son, my future had already been mapped out. Science in school, engineering, an MBA, and a corporate job. It was the path almost everyone around me admired. Every family gathering came with stories of someone’s son who had cracked IIT or landed a high-paying job.” However, he recalled that when he met those people, most of them didn’t look happy.

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{{^usCountry}} Slowly, he realised that the traditional path won’t lead to happiness and that’s when he decided to “choose differently”. Instead of cracking IIT, he took admission in an Arts college. What did he do after that? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Slowly, he realised that the traditional path won’t lead to happiness and that’s when he decided to “choose differently”. Instead of cracking IIT, he took admission in an Arts college. What did he do after that? {{/usCountry}}

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“I studied Arts at Mithibai when people thought I’d thrown my future away. Then came Teach For India, where a classroom in Mankhurd changed me far more than I changed it. A hundred children calling me ‘Rishabh Bhaiya’ taught me something no degree ever had, that purpose isn’t always found in boardrooms. Sometimes, it’s found in showing up for someone every single day,” Khaneja recalled.

It’s not like he didn’t try to fit into the corporate life. He landed a job with a “good” salary and kind people. However, what he felt in that life was emptiness. So he quit and then went on a three-month bike trip.

What does he do now?

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“Today, I live in Bir as a writer, photographer and artist, helping others reconnect with their creativity. Looking back, I don’t think my parents and I ever wanted different things. They wanted me to be happy. I just had to find my own way of getting there. Sometimes, the hardest decision you’ll ever make isn’t choosing between success and failure. It’s choosing between approval and authenticity,” Khaneja shared.

How did social media react?

An individual posted, “What a powerful story and congratulations on getting it featured. Trailblazing your own path deserves to be celebrated for the success / happiness it has brought you!!” Another commented, “Wow! So nice to know how far you’ve come along!”

A third expressed, “Wow. That’s just great.” A fourth wrote, “This is your sign to do what keeps you alive.”

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