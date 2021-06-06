Man jumps into pond to save trapped ducklings. Seen viral clip yet?

In today’s edition of heartwarming stories of animal rescue, we have a video which showcases how a man jumped into a pond to save trapped ducklings. There is a possibility that the video will fill your heart with a warm feeling and leave you with a smile on your face.

Shared on Instagram page Nextdoor, a text appearing on the video explains that the incident took place at Plano in USA's Texas. “A neighborhood hero,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

Take a look at the wholesome clip:

Since being shared, the video has gathered different kinds of comments. Many couldn’t stop appreciating the man who saved the innocent lives.

“Kindness,” wrote an Instagram user. “There’s a lot good people in this world,” shared another.

