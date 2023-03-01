Man left in tears upon realising his daughter is his anonymous kidney donor. Watch emotional video

The Internet is full of videos that tug at our heartstrings, making us teary-eyed. Another such clip of a father-daughter duo has recently gone viral on Twitter. In the clip, you can see the father realising that her daughter was his anonymous kidney donor.

According to ABC News, Delayne Ivanowski, a 25-year-old nurse at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis in Missouri gave her kidney to her father, John Ivanowski. Her father has always been reluctant, so the woman had to keep it a secret from him and anonymously donated the kidney. John Ivanowski had IgA nephropathy, a kidney condition that can result in kidney failure.

The condition eventually forced John Ivanowski to undergo four or five hours of dialysis daily, four days per week, a lifestyle his daughter felt was unsuitable for him.

Delayne told ABC News, "He likes to walk my dog and run with my dog, and he wants to do all this stuff, but now he's hooked up to a machine. I don't think that's any way that anybody should have to live. " While making the decision to donate her kidney, she added, "I was like, 'I'm going to do it. I don't care how mad he is at me. I don't care if he kicks me out of the house or hates me, or doesn't say a word to me for the rest of my life. At least he'll be living a good life and not hooked up to a machine."

Now, a video of Delayne telling her father that she was the anonymous kidney donor has gone viral on social media. She originally uploaded the clip on TikTok, and it was reshared on Twitter by user @TheFigen_.

In the video, Delayne can be seen walking into the hospital ward where her father is being treated. As soon as the father realises that her daughter is the anonymous kidney donor, he breaks down and cries.

Take a look at the clip here:

This video was shared just one day ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed over 1.9 million times. The clip also has received several likes and comments.

Here are a few reactions:

An individual posted, "As a father, I completely understand why he's upset. I'm sure he's immensely grateful, but no parent wants to take from their children. " A second person wrote, "If this father is crying, I am going to cry too! His daughter is sharing life with him!" "Working at the kidney transplant center for this past month, I saw this every day, daughters donating to dads/moms, sons donating, brothers to sisters, and the other way round. I even saw best friends one donating their kidneys to each other, it's amazing to witness it tbh," added a third.

