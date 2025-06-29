Man lifts monstrous king cobra with bare hands, shocks internet with daring act. Video

A viral Instagram video capturing a man fearlessly grabbing a massive king cobra with his bare hands has sent shockwaves across the internet. The clip was shared by Mike Holston, a wildlife enthusiast widely known for his daring close encounters with wild and exotic animals. A man grabbed a giant king cobra with his bare hands in a viral Instagram video.(Instagram/therealtarzann)

In the dramatic clip, Holston is seen lifting and holding a full-grown king cobra—arguably one of the most venomous snakes in the world—without any protective gear. The reptile’s length appears to exceed Holston’s own height, emphasising just how large and powerful the creature is. Despite the king cobra’s reputation for aggression and lethal venom, Holston seems remarkably calm as he manoeuvres the snake with steady hands and firm control.

Watch the clip here:

Mixed reactions flood social media

The video, which has garnered more than 8 lakh views since being posted, has triggered a flurry of reactions ranging from admiration to concern. Several viewers expressed awe at Holston’s courage and skill, while others questioned the wisdom and ethics of such encounters.

“This man has no fear. Absolutely insane,” wrote one user, clearly impressed by the display of bravery. Another commented, “Beautiful creature, but this is reckless. What if something went wrong?” A third user noted, “He’s trained for this, but wild animals should be left alone.”

Among the praise were also voices of caution. One user warned, “This kind of content sends the wrong message to people who don’t understand the risks.” Another said, “Respect for the animal is important—this is not a pet.” A user sarcastically remarked, “That’s one way to meet your maker.” Meanwhile, someone joked, “My anxiety spiked just watching this.”

Others highlighted Holston’s unique relationship with wildlife. “He’s been doing this for years—he knows what he’s doing,” said a follower. Yet, there were also those who urged for more educational context in such content. “If you’re going to handle dangerous animals, explain the dos and don’ts. Don’t make it look like a stunt,” one user pointed out.